The Bollywood star is a big advocate of taking time off and giving oneself some “me time” much like her Turks and Caicos getaway with Nick. In a recent partnership with travel company ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Chopra’s ad, dubbed Priyanka’s Vacay, Director’s Commentary focused on breaking away from quality time with family and friends to also having some quiet time once in a while.

The ad showed her relaxing poolside in her bathing suit with cocktails, and in her “Director Commentary” telling folks, “It's ALL possible.”

“@all_northamerica knows we all need a little “me time” now and again.

#ExperienceALL,” she wrote on an IG post promoting the ad.

