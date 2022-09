While Sexton and Darius Garland proved that they could coexist and thrive together, the Cavs have always had some doubts about Sexton's potential as a max contract player.

Add a knee injury to the mix, and you'd understand why the Cavs have yet to sign him to an extension or make him the offer he's looking for.

Most insiders believe Sexton will be on his way out, although a sign-and-trade seems like the likeliest scenario. With that in mind, we think the Miami Heat could get him in exchange for Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson.