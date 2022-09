Matt Araiza was used to watching his face and name go viral since his days at San Diego State University. His punts and trick shots got him to the NFL, with the Buffalo Bills taking him with the 180th overall pick of the Draft.

Now, the former Aztecs standout is making the rounds for very different reasons, as he's facing gang-rape allegations along with former college teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko.