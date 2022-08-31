Volunteers Who Found Kiely Rodni To Help With Search Of Two Other Missing California Women

Adventures With Purpose helped find Kiely Rodni's car and remains in the Prosser Reservoir in California on Aug. 21. The car was submerged in 14 feet of water, making it difficult for crews who search for the teen to see it. Now, the team will lend their expertise to the two other cases that have left authorities stumped and with few clues or leads to follow.

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 minutes north of Truckee. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, she was attending a party "with 200 to 300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County."

About two weeks later, the search group used sonar to finally find Kiely and her car overturned in a creek.