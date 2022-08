In a somewhat shocking turn of events, SiriusXM and Mad Dog radio have ended their partnership with 'The Pat McAfee Show' after two years.

According to McAfee, they never made an offer to renew the partnership and claimed that there are no hard feelings towards Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, who streamed the show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio from 12 to 3 pm since September 2020.