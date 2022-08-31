This Notorious Serial Killer Was Overshadowed By Ted Bundy But Was Just As Brutal

The killing spree continued largely in Florida and Georgia but stretched to other states as well.
On Sept. 3, 1974, he murdered Ohio Power Company executive William Bates after meeting him in a Lima watering hole, and he shot and killed two elderly campers in Nevada about two weeks later.
Knowles raped and murdered a stranded motorcyclist named Charlynn Hicks east of San Antonio, Texas.
He killed a beautician in Alabama named Ann Dawson on September 23, 1974, Karen Wine and her 16-year-old daughter Dawn in Connecticut on Oct. 16, 1974, 53-year-old Doris Hosey in Virginia, and Carswell Carr and Amanda Carr, a father and daughter in Georgia who had opened their home to him.
On November 16, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Charles Eugene Campbell recognized the stolen car near Perry, Florida. Knowles was able to wrestle the officer's gun away and took him and a passing driver, James Meyer, hostage. Knowles took the two men into a wooded area in Georgia and shot each of them in the head.
While police were close on his tail, Knowles still somehow managed to get away during the police chase.