'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham Confesses To More Violent Murders

Despite his disturbing behavior, Cottingham cultivated a sense of normality for years. During this phase of his life, he married his wife, Janet, in 1970 and later had three children. He also obtained a job in New York as a computer operator for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. During his time there, he was described as a "valued and dependable employee."

As for his public perception at home, his neighbors had once described him as "a doting father who always took his children out trick-or-treating on Halloween."

Meanwhile, underneath the facade, he was continuing to lean into the darker side of his personality. On top of having a variety of extramarital affairs, he also developed an obsession with bondage. Additionally, he had decided to rent an apartment in New York City, which he told Janet he needed for late nights at work.