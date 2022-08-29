Becky G showed off and showed out at the recently concluded 2022 MTV Music Awards. The singer slipped her gorgeous figure into a dazzling dress that served as one of the major fashion highlights of the night as she walked the Black Carpet of the MTV VMAs. It is safe to say that Becky G's iconic look wont be forgotten in a while.
Becky G Dazzles In Zuhair Mourad Tarot Dress At The VMAs
The Latest
How Serial Killer Edward Wayne Edwards Was Thought To Be The Zodiac Killer After Daughter's Google Search
'I Literally Have No Authority Over Her': Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Relationship With His Daughter
Tarot Meets High-fashion
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to post some photos with some friends at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The first snap the singer shared with her 33. 4 million Instagram followers showed her posing in a sleeveless dress alongside a friend. The Shower singer looked eye-catching in a beaded dress with tarot embroidery.
The figure-hugging dress had a plunging neckline which exposed her ample cleavage and vertical racy cutout detail on both sides from top to bottom. Another slide showed the singer posing in a car with Chloe Bailey who rocked a silver sparkling dress. Becky added a bold and daring red lipstick which was perfectly paired with her red nails and red earrings.
Accessing Becky's Zuhair Murad Tarot Dress
Becky came ready with all cards in her favor for the Video Music Awards. The singer sizzled in a Zuhair Murad Tarot dress which was adorned with crystal designs. The body-hugging dress had high cutout details that clung to her waist on both sides. Each section of the dress displayed the theme of the collection. The bust was designed with a blazing sun which was embroidered with red and orange crystals.
The front of the dress featured an embroidery of tarot designs which included The Sun card, The Lovers card, The Ace of Swords card, The Chariot card, and The Justice card. The next section of the dress showed a baroque sword, red curtains, two mermaids in a blue sea, a warrior standing in front of a yellow sun, some hearts, and zodiac signs. The skirt also featured a pair of crossed hands with rainbow designs.
Becky G Embodies Glamour
Becky never disappoints when it comes to looking enchanting at award ceremonies. Per Yahoo, the Break a Sweat singer attended the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles sizzling in a captivating off-shoulder rose gold dress.
The figure-hugging sparkling dress was covered in crystal embroidery and had flower-shaped accents at the hip. Becky paired the glamorous outfit with diamond rings and drop earrings, and although her legs were hidden in the floor-length dress, she added a pair of sky-high heels.
Inside The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the glam and milestones remain indelible. Per CNN, Some of the winners for the night included Taylor Swift who bagged Video Of The Year for All Too Well. Artist of the year went to Bad Bunny. The Song of the Year accolade was copped by Billie Eilish with her Happier Than Ever hit song.
The Best New Artist award went to Dove Cameron. December 2021: SEVENTEEN Rock With You was named the Push performance of the year. The Best collaboration was aced by star rapper Lil Nas X, alongside Jack Harlow with INDUSTRY BABY. Best Pop went to Harry Styles with As It Was. The Best hip-hop was awarded to Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby with "Do We Have A Problem? ". Best Rock award went to Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer.