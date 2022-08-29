Becky G Dazzles In Zuhair Mourad Tarot Dress At The VMAs

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to post some photos with some friends at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The first snap the singer shared with her 33. 4 million Instagram followers showed her posing in a sleeveless dress alongside a friend. The Shower singer looked eye-catching in a beaded dress with tarot embroidery.

The figure-hugging dress had a plunging neckline which exposed her ample cleavage and vertical racy cutout detail on both sides from top to bottom. Another slide showed the singer posing in a car with Chloe Bailey who rocked a silver sparkling dress. Becky added a bold and daring red lipstick which was perfectly paired with her red nails and red earrings.