Grandfather Stops Assault On Young Granddaughter, Punches Attacker

The grandfather got suspicious when he noticed the girl's bedroom remained "too quiet." He then returned to the room to see what was going on and allegedly discovered Cunagin in the corner of the room between the bed and the crib, exposing himself to the five-year-old girl, who also had her pants down, according to court documents.

The grandfather jumped into action and intervened. He reportedly punched his daughter's fiancé before yelling and calling the Middletown Borough Police Department, who arrived shortly afterward and arrested Cunagin.

It is unclear whether Cunagin was living with the family, or if he was just a visitor in the home when the grandfather witnessed the assault occurring.