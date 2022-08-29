Oregon Safeway Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Including Suspected Shooter, After Gunman Opens Fire In Grocery Store

According to Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller, police began receiving reports of an active shooter and were dispatched to the area shortly after 7:00 PM.

As stated by Chief Mike Krantz, authorities believe the shooter entered from a residential area that is behind the shopping center. Law enforcement officials think that from there he traveled through the store and continued to fire shots as he moved.

“The shooter moved through the parking lot from the Costco on the west end, shooting rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway," Krantz said. The suspect then shot and killed one person in the front of the store before fatally wounding a second. A third person sustained injuries as well, but they are not life-threatening.