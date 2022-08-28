John Edward Robinson: The Path From Sunday School Teacher To Convicted Serial Killer

John Edward Robinson was born on December 27, 1943. Throughout his childhood in Cicero, Illinois, he was an Eagle Scout and attended catholic school. While there was a sense of normalcy projected to those around him, his home life was very different, as he had an alcoholic father and mother who was known to be a strict disciplinarian.

After dropping out of school during his freshman year and deciding against a life in the clergy, he opted to enroll at a local trade school. Even though he only completed a two-year stint of radiology training, he created fake credentials and was able to get hired as an X-ray technician.

Later, in 1964, he married Nancy Joe Lynch. The two would go on to have a son, John Jr., in 1965, before welcoming twins Christopher and Christine in 1971. After relocating to Kansas City, he also began coaching various sports teams, working as a Sunday school teacher, and volunteering as a Scoutmaster.