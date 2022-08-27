AEW News: Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston Want To Move On From Altercation

AEW cannot seem to stay out of the news in recent weeks. Usually, that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. However, these recent reports aren't the best look.

Reports of backstage unrest have come out following last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. The news came in the wake of CM Punk's reportedly unplanned comments about "Hangman" Adam Page.

Further drama leaked surrounding former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and current champion Thunder Rosa. The two reportedly cannot stand each other, according to reporters. Jamie Hayer, Baker's tag team partner, and friend, also has issues with Rosa.

That would be enough reported drama for one company. However, it does not stop there for AEW.