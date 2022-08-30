'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Puts Hollywood Hills Home On Sale For $11.9 Million

Another actor who is on the lookout to sell one of his properties is Johnny Galecki, and he is not parting with his home for cheap.

We all got the chance to enjoy the 47-year-old actor in his The Big Bang Theory role where he played the character of Leonard Hofstadter. His role in the CBS sitcom is also memorable because of his nomination for Primetime Emmy Award.

Galecki also appeared in the ABC sitcoms Roseanne and The Conners; we can notice his leaning toward sitcoms. Now the star is looking to sell one of his homes, and we will help you take a look inside it!

Previous Famous Owners

The living room of Johnny Galecki's Hollywood Hills property
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Galecki wasn't the first celebrity to own this home. One of the previous owners was actor Ben Stiller who is mostly known for his roles in Night at the Museum, Meet the Parents, and Zoolander.

Stiller owned the property for about a decade, and any property will need renovations after such a long time. During this decade, Stiller used the help of the design firm Roman & Williams to expand the property and redesign its interiors; this is the same design firm Stiller worked with on the set of Duplex. His ownership of the property ended in 2011 when he sold it to Jason Statham. The Mechanic actor bought it for $7.325 million.

The latest actor to own the retreat is Galecki who bought it from Statham in 2015 for $9.2 million.

High Price

The dinning room inside Johnny Galecki's property
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

After we tell you more about this property, you probably won’t mind the price Galecki is asking for.

Galecki has put his house on sale and has an asking price of $11.9 million which is significantly higher than the $9.2 million he previously spent.

It appears that Galecki appeared in no need of the house before he listed it for sale. It had been more than a year ago since Galecki put the house up for rent; he asked for $45,000 per month.

The Beauty Of The House

Johnny Galecki's outdoor dinning space
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

If the price Galecki is asking for shocked you then this shock would disappear after we tell you more about the property.

The age of the villa probably adds more to its value; it was built in 1929 using the Spanish style. The property is placed behind high walls and also wooden gates, and all of that is placed across 7,415 square feet.

Don’t let the house’s old age deceive you, it is still in perfect shape; thanks to Ben Stiller. While Roman & Williams worked on the property to redesign it, they made sure to keep many features of the original design that showed aspects reflecting this historical period.

More About It

A bedroom inside Johnny Galecki's Hollywood Hills house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

This Spanish-style property has six bedrooms along with five and a half bathrooms. The house also has a screening room, a step-down living room, a hidden pub, and a game room.

Out of the six bedrooms the primary room has a private balcony, and the room’s walls are covered with leather. The bath there is en suite and it has dual sinks and dual closets.

The outside grounds include several fountains and courtyards, a large lawn, a motor court, gardens, a swimming pool with mosaic tiles, and pathways.

Some Additional Details

The kitchen inside Johnny Galecki's Hollywood Hills property
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In addition to the details we already mentioned, the property has a loggia which connects to a guesthouse. The Spanish style of the house appears more in the living spaces. The common spaces have dark beams that are placed above colorful tiles.

The kitchen of the property features whitewashed bricks, and the living room has a wall of built-ins.

Other than the house’s details, the one who holds this listing is Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland. And we are pretty sure that with such a house Galecki won’t have to wait for a long time before he sells it.

