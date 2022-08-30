'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Puts Hollywood Hills Home On Sale For $11.9 Million

Another actor who is on the lookout to sell one of his properties is Johnny Galecki, and he is not parting with his home for cheap.

We all got the chance to enjoy the 47-year-old actor in his The Big Bang Theory role where he played the character of Leonard Hofstadter. His role in the CBS sitcom is also memorable because of his nomination for Primetime Emmy Award.

Galecki also appeared in the ABC sitcoms Roseanne and The Conners; we can notice his leaning toward sitcoms. Now the star is looking to sell one of his homes, and we will help you take a look inside it!