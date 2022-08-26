MLB News: Yankees Earn Much Needed Sweep Vs. Mets

The New York Yankees have not had the best time as of late. The team, once on top of the baseball world, struggled out of the gate following the All-Star Break.

The trade deadline didn't do much to right the ship. The Yankees struggled after the deadline, and the slump had the team searching for answers.

It seems as if the Yankees may have found the answers they were looking for. The team completed a two-game sweep of their cross-town rival New York Mets. That comes off the back of a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It's the Yankees' first three-game winning streak since late July.