The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo has been quite slow, to say the least. Last season's performances weren't great, he makes way too much money, and he's coming off an undisclosed shoulder injury, so that's not exactly a surprise.

But the clock is ticking, and the San Francisco 49ers need to make a decision soon. Having a $26 million backup on the roster isn't wise, and it may not send the right message to your young franchise QB.