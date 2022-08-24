Becoming A Serial Killer: How Elmer Wayne Henley Was Shaped By Relationship With Notorious 'Candy Man'

Around the time that he dropped out of high school, he encountered 16-year-old David Owen Brooks. When the duo met, Brooks already knew Dean Corll, an older man who frequently gave out candy to local kids and was called "The Candy Man."

Initially, Henley was unsure about the nature of their relationship. Unbeknownst to him, Corll had been molesting Brooks since he was 14. During those troubled years, Brooks had also walked in on Corll raping two teenage boys. He later found out that he had, in actuality, killed them. To hide his secret, Corll purchased a car for Brooks to obtain his loyalty.

In 1971, Henley was also introduced to Corll. Brooks had allegedly brought him to Corll to "sell" him, but things took an unexpected turn when Henley developed a fascination with him, along with a deep admiration. During their next encounter, Corll told Henley about an organization in Dallas that trafficked young boys. At that time, he offered to pay Henley $200 for every boy he brought to him. This disturbing pattern would serve as a precursor for the troubled path that Henley would later travel down himself.