Thick Christina Aguilera looks so good, it's easy to forget her slender days but the singer's latest Instagram post reminded us of her early years. Before becoming a well-rounded lady, Xtina was a teenage dirtbag and she considers herself the O.G. of the aesthetic.

According to Urban Dictionary, a teenage dirtbag is one who lives in filth but has acceptable personal hygiene. In Aguilera's case, it's someone who defied the norms of teenage fashion and created a niche for herself.