The Inside Scoop On Selena Gomez And Andrea Iervolino's Rumored Love 

After months of dating speculations, Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino kicked the rumor mill back into high gear recently when they were spotted yachting in Italy for the Come And Get It singer's birthday.
On the weekend of July 22, Gomez headed to Iervolino's home country with a bunch of friends to celebrate the big 3-0. It didn't take long for the shutterbugs to capture Andrea in some of the bday action, including a boat ride in Positano.
The Italian-Canadian film producer, 34, was seen escorting the TV actress aboard a yacht and later frolicking with her in the water. The day went on to see the two looking cozy on deck and later enjoying a meal and drinks with friends.
Things have simmered since Gomez came back home from her Italy vacation, but fans are on the lookout for more photos to surface; a source told Us Weekly that the two are not romantically involved. It appears they simply just enjoy each other's company. "Selena and Andrea are just friends," the source said (on August 17). "She's dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys. She's pleased and is perfectly OK with being single." They added, "She's surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system."
Another source recently confirmed with Entertainment Tonight on July 22 that Gomez is indeed single. "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time," they said. "She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy."
Gomez and Iervolino raised eyebrows from as back as 2018 when the "hot" award-winning movie producer accompanied her to the Children's Hospital of Orange County's prom that summer. Though there were hints that the two were more than friends, it was never confirmed.
Another couple sighting took place in 2021 when they were seen together celebrating the July 4 festivities in Los Angeles.
Even after being spotted yachting on her birthday soirée, Iervolino joined Gomez and her friends for a day of shopping in Capri on August 4.
Gomez and Iervolino met during the filming of In Dubious Battle – a movie he produced in 2016 in which she starred alongside James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Nat Wolff, and others.
The Only Murders In The Building actress apparently kept a close friendship with Andrea thereafter as she visited Italy in 2019 for her 27th birthday celebration, and you guessed it, Iervolino was in full attendance for the momentous milestone.