The Inside Scoop On Selena Gomez And Andrea Iervolino's Rumored Love 

Things have simmered since Gomez came back home from her Italy vacation, but fans are on the lookout for more photos to surface; a source told Us Weekly that the two are not romantically involved. It appears they simply just enjoy each other's company. "Selena and Andrea are just friends," the source said (on August 17). "She's dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys. She's pleased and is perfectly OK with being single." They added, "She's surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system."

Another source recently confirmed with Entertainment Tonight on July 22 that Gomez is indeed single. "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time," they said. "She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy."