Inside Rihanna's Recently Sold Hollywood Hills Mansion

Grammy-winning pop diva, beauty tycoon, and aspiring real estate magnate Rihanna now has one less responsibility to worry about. She has finally sold her Hollywood Hills house after the property spent several years on and off the market while also being available for rent.

Rihanna spent years attempting to sell the Hollywood Hills property and has finally succeeded, but at a $250,000 loss. However, the Umbrella singer considered the $6.6 million selling price a success because she was willing to accept the financial hit since she had been ready to move on a long time ago. The ultra-private mansion sits behind gates and in the heart of the desirable Hollywood Hills, above the Sunset Strip.

Get more details of the luxury home below.