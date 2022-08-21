Inside Rihanna's Recently Sold Hollywood Hills Mansion

Grammy-winning pop diva, beauty tycoon, and aspiring real estate magnate Rihanna now has one less responsibility to worry about. She has finally sold her Hollywood Hills house after the property spent several years on and off the market while also being available for rent.

Rihanna spent years attempting to sell the Hollywood Hills property and has finally succeeded, but at a $250,000 loss. However, the Umbrella singer considered the $6.6 million selling price a success because she was willing to accept the financial hit since she had been ready to move on a long time ago. The ultra-private mansion sits behind gates and in the heart of the desirable Hollywood Hills, above the Sunset Strip.

Get more details of the luxury home below.

The Perfect Interior 

Rihanna's recently sold Hollywood Hills Mansion
Compass.com | Compass.com

The Mediterranean-style property was initially listed for just under $7.5 million in December 2018 and later floated for lease at a pricey $35,000 per month. It eventually transferred to an unnamed buyer in an off-market deal for just under $6.6 million, less than she paid for the location when it was practically brand new in summer 2017.

Situated on nearly half an acre of ground, the seven-year-old house covers 7,130 square feet and has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The house's interior is stunning, with a villa-like atmosphere and abundant sunlight through the glass walls.

More Opulent Amenities 

A glimpse inside the lavish mansion
Compass.com | Compass.com

The residence offers expansive views of the city lights and mountains through steel-framed doors and windows. A movie theater, pool table, and detached two-car garage with an upper-level guesthouse with a gym and bathroom are among the plentiful amenities the property's buyer will enjoy. It also features seamless indoor-outdoor environments.

Other notable features include a glam stone-covered entryway with a stunning staircase and gold-hued chandeliers. It also features a living room with a tiled fireplace, a chandelier hanging from a medallion on the ceiling, and a formal dining room with a wood-beam ceiling. In addition, there is a lovely family area alongside a contemporary gourmet kitchen built with top-of-the-line appliances and an L-shaped black marble island with seating. 

A Home For Entertainment 

Outdoor relaxation area
Compass.com | Compass.com

Upstairs, there are four ensuite bedrooms. It has a fireplace-adorned master retreat designed in the style of a penthouse. Additionally, there is a separate sitting space, a balcony, and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub. The lower level houses yet another guest suite.

An eye-catching infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and a BBQ setup are located in the backyard's grassy area. Several spots are also great for entertaining and relaxing outside.

The New Mom Is A Real Estate Tycoon

Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home offers incredible views
Compass.com | Compass.com

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child and son in May, has accumulated an incredible collection of homes across Los Angeles. In addition to her recently sold Hollywood Hills house, she is also the owner of a nearby $13 million Beverly Hills home. 

The Beverly Hills mansion was initially constructed in the 1930s and was originally owned by Mary Sheldon. The 7,600 square foot estate, hidden from the street by towering hedges and large gates, is entered by a driveway that ascends to the two-car attached garage.

The house has a cleanly modern appearance with white paint set off by a black metal roof and black trim. A curved flight of stairs gives access to the lavish abode. The home has a style that combines past and present aspects.

Highend Areas In Beverly Hills Home

Dining area
Compass.com | Compass.com

The master bedroom upstairs features a five-star bedroom with views of Coldwater Canyon and a custom closet with black lacquer cabinetry. This area appears to have just been plucked from a Bali resort travel guide. The spa-like master bath extends to an outdoor lounge area and is furnished with a distinctive, heavily veined marble.

As an aspiring real estate tycoon, the Fenty co-founder will certainly be making more purchases and sales soon.

