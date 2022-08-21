For years, David Parker Ray was many things to those around him: a father, a polite neighbor, and a former member of the U.S. Army. However, underneath the facade lurked a man living an unbelievably dark double life.
The Dark And Disturbing History Of The 'Toy Box Killer'
Early Life
In 1939, David Parker Ray was born in Belen, New Mexico. Throughout his formative years, he was primarily raised by his elderly grandfather. However, he regularly saw his abusive father, who beat him frequently.
As a young boy, he was reportedly bullied for his shyness around girls. With insecurities and a pervasive sense of uneasiness ruling his life, Ray started drinking and doing drugs around that time.
During his teenage years, Ray also developed an interest in sadomasochism. And according to his first wife, Peggy, he had even revealed to her that he had kidnapped, tortured, and murdered a woman during that time. This disturbing account would, of course, be a dark precursor for the violence that was to come.
Entering Adulthood
Once he was of age, Ray began taking on different jobs and responsibilities, which included serving in the U.S. Army. At the end of his enlistment, he received an honorable discharge.
In his later years, he started working for the New Mexico Parks Department. Investigators later suggested that the image of normalcy he always projected helped him evade suspicion for years. It is believed that his murder spree began in the mid-1950s.
Firsthand Account Of Ray's Violent Nature
On March 19, 1999, Ray encountered Cynthia Jaramillo (then Cynthia Vigil) in a parking lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At that time, he informed her that he was an undercover cop and that she was under arrest for solicitation of sex work. It was at that point that Ray placed handcuffs on her.
Even though he had stated that he was a member of law enforcement, she immediately knew something didn't feel right about the situation. "I was like, wait…no, no, this isn't right, you ain't a cop," she recalled in a recent interview.
Entering The 'Toy Box'
After being abducted, Jaramillo, then 22, was brought into the vehicle that would eventually be known as "the toy box," which was a repurposed trailer that Ray had filled with torture devices. The trailer, parked in a remote location in New Mexico, reportedly cost upwards of $100,000 due to the number of modifications and tools inside, including whips, medical devices, and a gynecological chair.
According to Jaramillo, she would be strapped to the chair for hours before being tortured. Other times, she was chained to a pole beside a bed with a dog collar around her neck. During her time inside the vehicle, Ray committed his violent acts alongside his accomplice, Cindy Hendy.
Victim Escapes
After three days of horrific treatment, Hendy accidentally left the keys to Jaramillo's restraints on a nearby table when she left the room. It was at that point that Jaramillo was able to free her hands. Despite Hendy's attempt to stop her, Jaramillo was able to stab her in the neck with an icepick and escape.
Authorities later arrested Ray and Hendy. Due to the intense media attention, another survivor, Angelica Montano, later came forward. According to her account, she had been drugged, raped, tortured, and left beside a highway in the desert. Despite Ray's usage of drugs that induced amnesia and memory loss, both victims could articulate the violence they had endured, which bolstered the case against Ray and Hendy.
Ultimate Convictions
Following her arrest, Hendy quickly folded and told authorities what she knew about Ray's actions. She also indicated that his daughter, Glenda "Jesse" Ray, and friend, Dennis Roy Yancy, had helped abduct and murder his victims.
Ultimately, Ray was sentenced to 224 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for numerous offenses in three cases surrounding his living victims. However, the FBI suspects that there could be roughly 40 additional victims based on Ray's journals, but that number could be even higher. Jesse Ray was sentenced to nine years, while Dennis Yancy was given 36 years behind bars.
In 2002, Ray died of a heart attack while serving his sentence. He was 63 years old.
