The Dark And Disturbing History Of The 'Toy Box Killer'

In 1939, David Parker Ray was born in Belen, New Mexico. Throughout his formative years, he was primarily raised by his elderly grandfather. However, he regularly saw his abusive father, who beat him frequently.

As a young boy, he was reportedly bullied for his shyness around girls. With insecurities and a pervasive sense of uneasiness ruling his life, Ray started drinking and doing drugs around that time.

During his teenage years, Ray also developed an interest in sadomasochism. And according to his first wife, Peggy, he had even revealed to her that he had kidnapped, tortured, and murdered a woman during that time. This disturbing account would, of course, be a dark precursor for the violence that was to come.