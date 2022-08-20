MLB News: Frankie Montas Lauds 'Otherwordly' George Springer After 5-Hit Performance Vs. Yankees

George Springer
Shutterstock | 189939508

Sports
Ernesto Cova

For months, the Toronto Blue Jays' offense failed to live up to the expectations. On paper, they had more firepower than at least two-thirds of the league, yet they couldn't dig themselves from slumps way too often.

George Springer was one of their few consistent weapons. And fortunately for them, it seems like he's getting hot at the right time after coming back with an injury.

He was at his best during the first game of the series vs. the New York Yankees, going 5-for-5 with two runs and one RBI vs. the Bronx Bombers.

Montas Tipped His Hat Off

Springer was so dominant that even Yankees' Frankie Montas had to shower him with praise. He knew him pretty well from his days with the Astros, but he had never seen him in such a zone:

“He was just on another world tonight,” Montas said after the game. “He was hitting the ball pretty good. He got a couple of hits that were kind of lucky, I will say. But he went 5-for-5, so that’s pretty good.”

Sports

He Let It Come To Him

The 32-year-old veteran isn't forcing things. He knows he's a leader, and his teammates feed off his energy, but he'll continue to take a 'one at-bat at a time' approach:

“It’s just kind of one of those things, looking for something to hit and if I got it, put a good swing on it, and I was lucky enough to find a hole,” Springer said.

Springer Gave Them A Spark

Needless to say, having him back to full strength is key for a Blue Jays team looking to make a deep postseason run. And Springer peaking at the right time only means trouble for the AL East:

“He’s really good, and we love having him,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s been great since he came back. He’s a spark plug at the top, and he really gets this offense going.”

His Energy Is Contagious

Springer's approach has helped his teammates as well. They feed off his energy and work ethic, so he brings way more to the table than what shows in the stats:

“I think when guys are hitting with guys on base we’re that much better,” Schneider added. “Guys take notice of the way he goes about it. The way he grinds out his at-bats. And it has a little bit of a trickle effect.”

The Blue Jays are must-watch television when they're at their best, so hopefully, he'll keep this up for when it matters the most.

