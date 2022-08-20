MLB News: Frankie Montas Lauds 'Otherwordly' George Springer After 5-Hit Performance Vs. Yankees

For months, the Toronto Blue Jays' offense failed to live up to the expectations. On paper, they had more firepower than at least two-thirds of the league, yet they couldn't dig themselves from slumps way too often.

George Springer was one of their few consistent weapons. And fortunately for them, it seems like he's getting hot at the right time after coming back with an injury.

He was at his best during the first game of the series vs. the New York Yankees, going 5-for-5 with two runs and one RBI vs. the Bronx Bombers.