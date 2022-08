Everybody's talking about the Brooklyn Nets right now, but not for the best reasons. They haven't been able to catch a break for the past couple of years, and not even pairing James Harden with Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving helped them reach the NBA Finals.

Now, just some months later, Harden is out of town, Durant wants to leave, and they're not that high on Kyrie. Add Ben Simmons' controversial situation, and you have a cocktail for disaster at Barclays Center.