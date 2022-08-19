Sweet Couple Simone Biles And Jonathan Owen Stun In Matching Outfits

Love-struck athletes! One of the hottest couples in sports right now is Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast and NFL Houston Texans player have been dating for over two years. Despite only meeting for the first time in 2020, they seem to have known each other forever.

On February 14, 2022, the adorable pair got engaged. Since then, the decorated gymnast has been affectionately giving shout-outs to her lover on her social media accounts.

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest moments since their engagement.