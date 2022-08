In 2015, the couple confirmed their engagement and attended the MET Gala as a couple. The next year, they married in a private ceremony at Napa Valley. Two years later, they had their first daughter Bella Raine, then had two more within five years.

Derek told Extra that his girls bring out another side to him as they paint his nails, dress him up and put makeup on his face. Though they don't know the extent of his fame, they know he played for the Yankees.