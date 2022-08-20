No matter the situation, love interest, or relationship you are searching for, showing and forming an emotional connection is important. Getting there can be difficult - but here is what you need to know.
Ways To Make Emotional Connections With Women
Get To Know Your Love Interest
Make sure you show genuine interest in your love partner. According to Marriage.com, "Be yourself. Share what you are passionate about. Talk about your work (if you love it. If you don't, talk about what you might do to change the situation). If an emotional connection is going to be created, it needs to be between two people who are showing each other exactly who they are".
Do Things They Like To Do
How are you communicating with your potential love interest? Marriage.com emphasizes that "good communication is essential when you want to build an emotional connection with a woman." They add that "you want to have a good back and forth conversation when talking with the woman you are interested in. You don't want to dominate or control the conversation, but you don't want to be a complete introvert who doesn't offer any response to her questions. Ideally, your conversations will involve equally sharing questions and responses".
Make it fun, interesting, and different.
This should be a given. No one likes to bore or be bored. But instead of going on a regular date with your potential love interest, focus on the things that have you interested in her and the things you want to get to know even more.
Do they like movies? Is there a specific genre of movies that they like? Make it a themed movie night! Focus on the things that will be fun for both of you and make it easy to keep the conversation flowing
You don't need to make big gestures, but small acts of kindness to show that you are interested will go a long way.
Show That You Are Interested
It is important to show that you are interested. "Emotional intimacy could be defined as allowing yourself to connect more deeply with your partner through actions that express feelings, vulnerabilities, and trust," says Sanan Hafeez, a neuropsychologist in New York City and faculty member at Columbia University's clinical psychology Ph.D. program. "Part of a relationship is sharing your secrets, talking about your relationship, and telling your partner important news. A couple is generally happier when both parties can share and understand each other's feelings."
Let Them Feel Heard
Dating coach Joann Davis says, "In a relationship, even when you're just starting out, it's best when you make decisions together. And while you should make the most important decisions yourself, it helps tremendously when you let her take the lead on the smaller ones. The less important decisions include where to eat what movie to watch, and where to have your next vacation. Feel free to make your suggestions, but if she states a preference, go with it. You can't go wrong. And the more you do it, the more she'll feel you're already a couple".