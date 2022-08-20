Ways To Make Emotional Connections With Women

This should be a given. No one likes to bore or be bored. But instead of going on a regular date with your potential love interest, focus on the things that have you interested in her and the things you want to get to know even more.

Do they like movies? Is there a specific genre of movies that they like? Make it a themed movie night! Focus on the things that will be fun for both of you and make it easy to keep the conversation flowing

You don't need to make big gestures, but small acts of kindness to show that you are interested will go a long way.