Ways To Make Emotional Connections With Women

couple
Shutterstock | 2739676

Health & Lifestyle
Ingrid Vasquez

No matter the situation, love interest, or relationship you are searching for, showing and forming an emotional connection is important. Getting there can be difficult - but here is what you need to know.

The Latest

Vanessa Hudgens Redefines Elegance With Dress In Nature!

WWE News: The Rock Reveals Seth Rollins' Comments During 2013 Segment

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

McKayla Maroney Is Sitting Down In A Bikini!

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sexy Dress Selfie

Get To Know Your Love Interest

woman man
Shutterstock | 580987

Make sure you show genuine interest in your love partner. According to Marriage.com, "Be yourself. Share what you are passionate about. Talk about your work (if you love it. If you don't, talk about what you might do to change the situation). If an emotional connection is going to be created, it needs to be between two people who are showing each other exactly who they are".

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Do Things They Like To Do

couple
Shutterstock | 191411740

How are you communicating with your potential love interest? Marriage.com emphasizes that "good communication is essential when you want to build an emotional connection with a woman." They add that "you want to have a good back and forth conversation when talking with the woman you are interested in. You don't want to dominate or control the conversation, but you don't want to be a complete introvert who doesn't offer any response to her questions. Ideally, your conversations will involve equally sharing questions and responses".

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Make it fun, interesting, and different.

couple on phone
Shutterstock | 101595

This should be a given. No one likes to bore or be bored. But instead of going on a regular date with your potential love interest, focus on the things that have you interested in her and the things you want to get to know even more.

Do they like movies? Is there a specific genre of movies that they like? Make it a themed movie night! Focus on the things that will be fun for both of you and make it easy to keep the conversation flowing

You don't need to make big gestures, but small acts of kindness to show that you are interested will go a long way.

Show That You Are Interested

couple together
Shutterstock | 2797510

It is important to show that you are interested. "Emotional intimacy could be defined as allowing yourself to connect more deeply with your partner through actions that express feelings, vulnerabilities, and trust," says Sanan Hafeez, a neuropsychologist in New York City and faculty member at Columbia University's clinical psychology Ph.D. program. "Part of a relationship is sharing your secrets, talking about your relationship, and telling your partner important news. A couple is generally happier when both parties can share and understand each other's feelings."

Let Them Feel Heard

couple together
Shutterstock | 807820

Dating coach Joann Davis says, "In a relationship, even when you're just starting out, it's best when you make decisions together. And while you should make the most important decisions yourself, it helps tremendously when you let her take the lead on the smaller ones. The less important decisions include where to eat what movie to watch, and where to have your next vacation. Feel free to make your suggestions, but if she states a preference, go with it. You can't go wrong. And the more you do it, the more she'll feel you're already a couple".

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.