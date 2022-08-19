Lori Harvey recently shared her new approach to relationships, and it is safe to say that she chooses herself and is totally focused on that. This comes following her headlining split from Michael B. Jordan. The model spoke about her uncompromised approach to dating.
"Don't Give Your Power Away": Lori Harvey Speaks On Her Approach To Romance
Most Important Relationship With Lori
On a recent appearance on the Bumble dating app's Luv2SeeIt video series, the model shared that the most important relationship to her right now was with herself. "I'm very much in a space right now where I'm not doing anything that's gonna compromise my peace and happiness," She shared and continued, "Don't give your power away to anybody."
Per Pop Sugar, the beauty business owner also expressed gratitude for her family and friends who have always supported her, including her amazing father, Steve Harvey. "I have a great support system around me," she shared. Lori continued that the help she got from her family and friends taught her the importance of self-reliance and made her realize that, "You're good regardless. However this shakes out, you're gonna be fine".
Change In Approach To Romance
Lori also shared her new approach to romance. She also shared things she looks for in potential suitors, which include being cautious of someone who is too close to an ex and placing a high value on transparency and communication ("be friends first"). She admitted she naturally was not so good at communicating but has improved following her last relationship.
Lori also talked about the growth she has experienced, "What I Wanted at 21, I don't want at 25". She shared, "I almost got married very young," possibly referring to her engagement to Memphis Depay when she was 21 before their breakup in 2018. She explained that after the breakup, "I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything." This made her want to do things on her terms.
Lori And Michael's Breakup
The 25-year-old entrepreneur and 35-year-old actor started dating in 2020 and made their relationship public on Instagram in January 2021. Although the couple shared several loved-up snaps on Instagram with their fans, they still remained low-key compared to other celebrities.
The couple broke up in June 2022, and according to Page Six, a source revealed during that time, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," stating that "They still love each other". The source continued, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term" and ended, "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."
Lori And Michael's Past Relationships
Lori has dated other celebrities in the past aside from Michael. She was previously linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son Justin, Lewis Hamilton, rapper Future and singer Trey Songz. Before Lori, Michael also dated a few people in the industry and had previously dated model Cindy Bruna, YouTuber Catherine Paiz, and actress Kiki Layne. There were also rumors that he dated a fellow co-star of "Blank Panther," Lupita Nyong'o, but they denied the rumors and insisted they were friends.