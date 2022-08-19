"Don't Give Your Power Away": Lori Harvey Speaks On Her Approach To Romance

On a recent appearance on the Bumble dating app's Luv2SeeIt video series, the model shared that the most important relationship to her right now was with herself. "I'm very much in a space right now where I'm not doing anything that's gonna compromise my peace and happiness," She shared and continued, "Don't give your power away to anybody."

Per Pop Sugar, the beauty business owner also expressed gratitude for her family and friends who have always supported her, including her amazing father, Steve Harvey. "I have a great support system around me," she shared. Lori continued that the help she got from her family and friends taught her the importance of self-reliance and made her realize that, "You're good regardless. However this shakes out, you're gonna be fine".