The Philadelphia 76ers and Daryl Morey are always keeping tabs on the market. They know they have a franchise cornerstone in Joel Embiid and that he needs more help to go the distance, and they won't hesitate to be aggressive in their pursuit of a ring.

That's why it's not surprising to see them as a potential destination for Kevin Durant. And even though it may seem like a long shot, ESPN's Brian Windhorst hinted at this months ago.