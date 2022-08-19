Ana de Armas Sizzles In Swimsuit While On Boat

Close up of Ana De Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

Ana de Armas is a hot topic in Hollywood with the release of her latest feature films, The Gray Man, No Time to Die, and the upcoming Blonde. However, before taking Hollywood by storm, she spent some personal time vacationing on the Balearic Island of Mallorca. As a hard worker, de Armas' vacation wasn't all play or work as she took time to shoot a commercial for a jewelry company, Only Natural Diamonds.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Really Bad' For Jordan Love During Preseason Game

Skip Bayless Rips LeBron James Over Lakers Contract Extension

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Land Jessie Bates III In Proposed Deal

'I Organically Gravitated More Toward Teresa': Cynthia Bailey Got Closer To Teresa Than Melissa During' RHUGT'

"Don't Give Your Power Away": Lori Harvey Speaks On Her Approach To Romance

"For Moments Like No Other"

De Armas wore a navy one-piece swimwear with a plunging neckline and a white oversized coverup shirt. She unbuttoned the shirt to show her necklace and parts of her cleavage. Last year, she joined the company as a global brand ambassador and wore only pieces sourced by the brand for her public events.

The actress featured in the "For Moments Like No Other" campaign promoting the enjoyment of life to the fullest as she encouraged fans to tick items off their bucket lists.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Spilling The Tea On Her Birthstone

Before the commercial, De Armas sat with the brand and discussed diamonds and jewelries. She revealed her go-to jewelry piece as a simple choker paired with tiny rings and her birthstone is a Diamond.

De Armas told the company she likes,

"Little pieces that are very simple, with subtle applications of diamonds... I feel that pieces like this often become a part of my personality, because I truly do wear them regularly."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

De Armas In The Gray Man

Ana De Armas in an all-silver outfit at The Gray Man movie premiere
Shutterstock | 842245

De Armas dazzled at the movie premiere of The Gray Man last Summer in an all-silver ensemble outfit. She wore a shimmery silver top with a short v-neck and thin straps tucked into a deconstructed silver skirt with see-through cut-outs. She paired the outfit with Only Natural Diamond jewelry pieces - drop earrings and tiny rings - then kept her make-up light.

The Gray Man was a general success amongst fans, although it rated average by critical standards. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scored a less than average rating of 46 percent, while its IMDb rating was barely above average at 6.5/10.

Ana De Armas In Blonde

Regardless of the ratings on the previous movie, fans are eager for the upcoming biopic of silver screen goddess Marilyn Monroe played by De Armas. Blonde will release exclusively on Netflix this September. Its source material is the 2000 novel, a biographical, psychological tale of Monroe's life as Norma Jean away from the media.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.