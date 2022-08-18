Christina Aguilera Embraces The Summer In Bikini

Christina Aguilera still has the same charisma she always had since she shot into the limelight as a teen. She is famous for songs like Genie in a Bottle, Beautiful, and Dirrty. These singles are some of the most popular in her catalog, but they are far from the only ones as she continues to make waves on the pop charts. Aguilera became famous when her debut album shot to the first position on the US Billboard 200.

The 41-year-old musician keeps her 8.4 million followers on Instagram updated about what she is up to. These days, she is diving into her Latin roots, with music being marketed directly to her fans living in South America. And she is bringing some of the continent's biggest stars with her along for the ride!

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.