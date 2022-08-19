'I Organically Gravitated More Toward Teresa': Cynthia Bailey Got Closer To Teresa Than Melissa During' RHUGT'

After being cast alongside the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one, Bailey admitted that she reflected on the mother of four's "crazy" persona.

"You watch [RHONJ] and, in my mind, I just thought Teresa was crazy or something. I didn't know what she was like," she explained. "I was like, 'Is she going to come to the trip and just flip all the tables in Turks and Caicos?'"

But Giudice wasn't crazy at all. In fact, she was quite pleasant, and Bailey was happy to film RHUGT alongside her.