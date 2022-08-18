Jennifer Aniston's Two-Decade Yoga Journey

There's one person who knows many, if not all, of Jennifer Aniston's fitness secrets, and that is her yoga instructor, Mandy Ingber. The 53-year-old Hollywood superstar has been working with her wellness guru for about two decades, and it certainly doesn't look like she's giving up yoga anytime soon.

That makes Ingber, whose celebrity clients also include Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Lawrence, the person to ask about Aniston's fitness routine. Luckily, she shared some details in a 2020 interview with People. Read below.