'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Spills On Lisa Rinna's Real Issue With Sutton Stracke

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge discussed the latest happenings of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an episode of their podcast, Two T's in a Pod, earlier this month. And, during the episode, Mellencamp revealed what she believes to be Lisa Rinna's real issue with co-star Sutton Stracke.
Teddi Mellencamp Claims Conversations Have Gone Down Between Lisa Rinna And Sutton Stracke That 'RHOBH' Viewers Haven't Seen
Speaking to listeners of her podcast, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that Lisa Rinna is likely so upset with Sutton Stracke because Stracke embarrassed her by suggesting that it was she who got her a ticket to the Elton John Gala.
“I know that [Rinna and Stracke] had conversations that have not necessarily been shown where Lisa is like, ‘Listen I got you on the show, filmed this with you, I talked about you here, I talked about you there, I lifted you up to bring you on the show and then the first second that you have to embarrass me, you are,’” Mellencamp revealed, via Heavy.
Tamra Judge Believes Sutton Stracke Was Simply Stating Her Truth On 'RHOBH'
But when it comes to Judge, she believes Stracke was simply doing her job by “tell[ing] her truth or what she thinks is her truth."
Tamra Judge Believes Lisa Rinna Has Been A Bit Of A 'Troublemaker' Throughout 'RHOBH' Season 12
According to Judge, who recently returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Rinna has been "a little troublemaker this season."
"And I think, you know, her mother’s passing has been a big part of it. She’s probably not been feeling herself, I don’t know, I’m not making excuses for anybody, but I mean I love it. Like I said I like my Housewives messy and mean,” Judge admitted, giving a nod to the November 2021 death of Lois Rinna.
Lisa Rinna Admitted To Being A 'Nightmare' While Appearing On 'WWHL'
Earlier this month, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna admitted that she's been hard to deal with due to her grief.
"I’ve just been a nightmare right now, that’s all I can tell you. I have been having a flipping nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I am fully aware. I’m self aware that I’m a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So let’s hope it gets better," she declared.
To see more of Rinna, Stracke, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, which are currently airing on Bravo on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.