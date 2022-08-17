'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Spills On Lisa Rinna's Real Issue With Sutton Stracke

Speaking to listeners of her podcast, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that Lisa Rinna is likely so upset with Sutton Stracke because Stracke embarrassed her by suggesting that it was she who got her a ticket to the Elton John Gala.

“I know that [Rinna and Stracke] had conversations that have not necessarily been shown where Lisa is like, ‘Listen I got you on the show, filmed this with you, I talked about you here, I talked about you there, I lifted you up to bring you on the show and then the first second that you have to embarrass me, you are,’” Mellencamp revealed, via Heavy.