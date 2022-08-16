Sterling K. Brown appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he admitted to being quite starstruck by famed actress Meryl Streep.
Sterling K. Brown Talks Meryl Streep Encounters On 'The Tonight Show'
Sterling K. Brown Revealed He's Crossed Paths With Meryl Streep On Three Different Occasions
Sterling K. Brown was seen discussing his experience with celebrities during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, via YouTube, starting with his past interactions with the great Meryl Streep.
"I've been in the presence of Streep three times," Brown revealed, via Mashable. "She don't need a first name. You know who I'm talking about.... Jimmy, I've been in Streep's presence three times. One time I was working at the Public and she was doing something else at the public."
Sterling K. Brown Revealed He Was So Starstruck By Meryl Streep That He 'Couldn't Talk' On 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
"I was just standing there like... 'It's Streep, y'all.' And she's just talking, being regular old Streep, and I'm like, 'No, I can't, I don't know.' I didn't — I couldn't talk. I just lurked. I was weird. I was a creeper," Brown admitted.
Continuing on, Brown said that he's looking forward to someone who knows both him and Streep so that he can be formally introduced to the actress and, hopefully, have a decent discussion with her.
Sterling K. Brown Loved Working With Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele In 'Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul'
Also during the episode, Brown applauded Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele, who he stars alongside in his new short film, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, and noted that today is a great day to be a working Black man in the entertainment industry.
"What I love about being an actor right now — being a Black actor — is that there's a lot of folks doing a lot of different things, and there's more than enough for everybody to eat," Brown explained.
Sterling K. Brown Believes There Is Room For Everyone In The World Of Entertainment
"Everybody's got a seat at the table. So there's no sort of sense of like, if I get something I'm taking it away from somebody else. Or if Daniel gets something, Brian, Henry, anybody gets something else. Like, everybody feels comfortable. And we get a chance to celebrate each other. And that's a beautiful place to be," Brown concluded during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.