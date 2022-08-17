WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On WrestleMania Dream Match

Every wrestler in the WWE dreams of having their WrestleMania moment. Standing victorious and/or delivering a classic at the Showcase of the Immortals is something very few in the wrestling industry are able to do.

Seth Rollins has had a few WrestleMania moments. He arguably had the greatest Money In The Bank cash-in of all time at WrestleMania 31. Rollins won the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. This past WrestleMania saw The Architect put on a classic match against the returning Cody Rhodes.

Rollins has one more WrestleMania moment he'd like to experience: a match against the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. However, the former Universal Champion isn't holding betting on the match actually happening.