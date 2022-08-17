Jolissa Fuentes Update: Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Woman

On August 7, Fuentes had been hanging out with friends until roughly 3:00 AM. Shortly thereafter, she briefly stopped by her grandmother's home before heading to a local AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, to buy a snack. Fuentes was captured on surveillance around 4:06 AM. From there, she was seen driving away. After her departure, the timeline becomes opaque.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence about her whereabouts, family members have suggested that they believe she may have traveled to a nearby orchard in a rural area, as she and a deceased friend used to spend quite a bit of time there at one point. As stated by her family, Fuentes would sometimes visit the location to hang out, reflect, and find "peace of mind."

After leaving the gas station, she was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. Her car has not been recovered at this time.