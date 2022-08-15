Sofia Vergara Serves Major Swimwear Throwback

Sofia Vergara, at 50, is one of the hottest actresses in America, as confirmed by many credible lists. With the array of teenage and youthful pictures from her childhood in Barranquilla shared via Instagram, Vergara proves that she's always been beautiful.

Before attaining mainstream success in Hollywood, the mother of one worked as a TV anchor and model. Years later, she's paying tribute to her beginning reminding fans once more never to forget their roots.

Keep reading for more on Vergara's childhood.