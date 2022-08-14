DNA Links 2 Florida Inmates To 1983 Murders

While investigators were taking a new look at Grams' death, they also re-examined other unsolved cases and discovered DNA evidence that indicated both Gram and Lansen had been killed by the same two men during what Warren referred to as a "sinister spree of rape and murder."

DNA samples from both crime scenes were matched to Robinson and Scott through a national database.

Lansen, a freelance photographer was killed in July of 1983. Her body was found at the end of Memorial Highway in Town and Country.

"She had been raped, shot in the head, and dumped in the bushes," Warren said.

Grams' body was found the following month behind a dental office in Tampa Heights after she had been beaten to death and raped.

Grams had worked at a restaurant called The Hot Potato and had left the night of Aug. 18, 1983, to walk to her Tampa Heights home, but she never made it. Her body was discovered the following day.