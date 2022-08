Carmella is an American professional wrestler, model, and dancer. However, she is best known among her fans for consistently showcasing her toned form in a variety of outfits, particularly in bathing suits. The WWE superstar works hard to maintain her figure, hence the reason she proudly flaunts it.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself working out for her fans and followers to see.

Keep scrolling for the video and to know how Carmella stays fit.