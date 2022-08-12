Flirty Questions To Ask A Girl

What does your partner like to do? Remembering and figuring out your partner's favorite activities will go a long way to planning future experiences and learning more about their personality. Therefore, a question to ask is, "If I could take you out right now, where would you want to go?"

Practical Psychology stressed the importance of this. According to the site, "You probably talk via text messages/chat, so it's important to show you are an interesting and funny guy. You do this by keeping the conversation going, and there will be plenty of moments to sneak in some flirty questions in the discussion".