Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump After FBI Raids His Estate

On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s private residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The raid was reportedly part of an investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of classified information, including White House documents.

The raid sent shockwaves across the country, with liberals celebrating and conservatives criticizing the bureau.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 election opponent, also weighed in on the controversy.