Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Body In A Cut-Out Swimsuit

Kaia Gerber gives great face, great poses, and body for days! As an elite model that has already had quite an impressive run in only a few years, the 20-year-old is only beginning to reach the heights of success as she juggles work as a runway queen, television actress, and budding mogul. The daughter of models Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, it was almost predestined that she enter the industry, and so far, she is earning high marks for her work ethic and commitment to being the best version of herself possible.
