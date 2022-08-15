Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Body In A Cut-Out Swimsuit

Giving the camera something to 'talk' about, Kaia does her mother proud in a sexy pose while wearing a gorgeous metallic swimsuit with cutouts that show off her lean physique. The position mimics that of a traditional yoga pose but with slight variations, and her fans will note that Kaia has racked up quite a few tattoos over the last couple of years.

Like her brother, Kaia has a fetish for skin art and between the two of them, there are many that people may not even be aware of. Already, she is proving that she is not as wholesome in her image as her mother was back in the day. But at her core, she is still daddy's little girl, and father Rande still dotes on her today. Her 8.3 million Instagram fans, however, always want to know as much as possible about the catwalk stunner, and they would be intrigued by a few not-so-well facts about Kaia.