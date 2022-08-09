Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Tight Red Dress

Emily Ratajkowski changed the rules as she walked her dog in a bright-colored dress and a traditional shoe style today. The model and mother of one strolled down the streets of New York with her pet dog, Colombo. The 31-year-old mingled casual and dressy for the little stroll, taking advantage of the opportunity to let her hair down.

Following the news of her divorce from her husband last month, the My Body writer appears to be taking a break. Although Emily may be over her marriage, a source close to Ratajkowski told Page Six this week that her husband is not. “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” she says.