Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Tight Red Dress

Emily Ratajkowski changed the rules as she walked her dog in a bright-colored dress and a traditional shoe style today. The model and mother of one strolled down the streets of New York with her pet dog, Colombo. The 31-year-old mingled casual and dressy for the little stroll, taking advantage of the opportunity to let her hair down.

Following the news of her divorce from her husband last month, the My Body writer appears to be taking a break. Although Emily may be over her marriage, a source close to Ratajkowski told Page Six this week that her husband is not. “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” she says.

Emily Struts New York City With A Bang!

Emily was wearing a bright red maxi dress as she walked her dog. The sleeveless dress had a tube top bodice that transitioned into a slim-fitting skirt that ended just below Ratajkowski's knees. The bright color of the attire attracts the attention of onlookers. The model accessorized the daring and breezy outfit with big black and gold rectangular sunglasses. Ratajkowski wore a tan rounded shoulder bag and walked down the street with a colorful rope leash in her hand and her enormous fluffy puppy by her side. Despite the informal style of her ensemble, Ratajkowski finished it off with a pair of sneakers. Sneakers are quickly becoming the model's favorite item.

Out And About With Sly

The model was out and about in New York City with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, wearing a tight, light green tube dress with no straps. While the outfit is generally worn at night, EmRata dressed it with a pair of simple white sneakers. Her other accouterments included chic sunglasses, tiny gold hoops, and a brown leather shoulder bag. Her dark hair was down, straight, and parted in the middle.  Ratajkowski's dress and casual sneakers combine for an excellent daytime appearance. You have to hope there isn't a wardrobe malfunction.

Proudly Representing Balenciaga

Ratajkowski shared with her 29 million followers her gothic glam with smoked eyeshadow that matched her all-black ensemble, but she toned it down with creamy nude lipstick. She wore her dark hair down in an untidy bun, giving the impression that she had just gotten out of bed. Demna designed her skintight dress in the "cover-all" manner, with a long sleeve flowing into covered gloves and a matching boot beneath the small skirt. The model wore a ruched front gown with an extended drape that reached her knees.

Emily Is a Fitness Fanatic

Emily's nocturnal self-care ritual is to exercise, which she does no matter where she travels. Emily does not often go to the gym but believes in rigorous workouts that keep her focused and inspired. She does Pilates, yoga, hiking, low-intensity resistance training, and low-intensity cardio to maintain her slender body. She also takes workout supplements and adheres to a food plan to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.

