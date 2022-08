In this scenario, three of the Eastern Conference's finest big men would find a new home. The Indiana Pacers want to rebuild and would welcome as many young players and draft capital as they can get, while the New York Knicks are reportedly looking to land an All-Star right now.

For this to happen, however, they'd also need the Toronto Raptors to chip in, and you know Masai Ujiri is always looking to get some deals done.

With that in mind, we've put together a three-way blockbuster deal that would send Pascal Siakam and Malachy Flynn to New York, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, a first-round pick (via Knicks), and a second-round pick (via Raptors) to Indiana, and Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, and a second-round pick (via Knicks) to Toronto.