Bikini Babe Paris Hilton Takes On Italy

Paris Hilton, the OG reality star queen, has been a figure in the public domain all of her adult life, and her fashion and notoriety are the stuff of legend. The heiress to the famous Hilton family, she has parlayed that title into many more, including model, actress, DJ, brand ambassador, clothing designer, and lots more! At 41 years of age, she still looks as young as she did 20 years ago, but the difference now is that she is wiser, bolder, and more at peace with who she is and her mission. Behold, world, it's Paris!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.