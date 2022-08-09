Olivia is currently dating Madison's ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. Austen and Madison have been feuding on and off since going their separate ways in December 2020.

However, Madison has done well to move on from the split. In October 2021, she revealed she was engaged to Brett Randle.

However, Austen seemingly brushed off the news of Madison's engagement in a July episode of Southern Charm though the latter said he was angry she didn't tell him about it.

Andy asked Olivia if Austen was right to be upset that Madison did not inform him of her engagement. She replied that her boyfriend would have the right if his ex was "completely out of his life and wasn't always trying to control him."

Olivia did not stop at that but also claimed Madison had been sending Austen late-night text messages, including one in which she said she did not want to fight anymore.