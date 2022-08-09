In June, Madison slammed Olivia by calling her "homely." This was in response to Olivia previously calling her "homegirl" in Southern Charm's season 8 premiere.
While speaking to Andy, Olivia joked about Madison, saying she was on her "shade tour." She also reacted to Madison's latest comments, saying, "She had some lovely things to say about me on that tour."
Despite Kathryn claiming Madison has been on a world tour of shade since the A-Rod rumors surfaced, the latter maintains she did not lie about the situation. Also, A-Rod's representative confirmed the former baseball player and Madison never met in person and that the allegations were false.
Meanwhile, Madison has moved on from the incident and is focusing on her relationship with Brett. An insider revealed the reality television star is happy in her new relationship. Also, she wanted to let everyone know she had a man in her life as she was tired of all the A-Rod rumors.