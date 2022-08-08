The sultry bikini snap was Paige's way of celebrating America's Independence Day. She captioned it “Happy 4th” and added two American flag emojis.

The stunning photo received over 200,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments from Paige's fans. In addition to drooling over her incredible figure, the beautiful diva's admirers said they are prouder to be Americans after she shared the sexy bikini photo on US Independence Day.

"I am very patriotic. Even more so now!" one inspired fan commented.

"Happy 4th of July to you too. God bless the USA and you as well," another fan added.

"It is very easy to see why you were voted one of the most sexiest woman by that magazine. You are so gorgeous and beautiful!!!" an awestruck fan wrote.

Even though Paige's fans loved her white and blue checked bikini, they wondered why she didn't stun in a USA-inspired bikini to mark the occasion.

"No USA bikini?" asked one fan.

"Where's the Fourth of July bikini? Lol," another one added.

"We the people need an American flag bikini from #Americassexiestmodel," wrote a third fan.

Paige surprisingly responded to one of the comments, saying, "I was going to, but I posted in one for the US Open, haha." Her response referred to another post she made earlier that showed her in a USA-themed bikini to celebrate the start of the US Open Golf tournament.