Margot Robbie is a well-known beauty and actress. But what does the star of the future 2023 adaptation of Barbie do to stay in shape? Her routine might surprise you. Check out her health and fitness routine.
Margot Robbie's Guide To Staying In Shape
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Hornets, Buddy Hield To Lakers
She Keeps It Simple At The Gym
Margot does not lift weights. However, the star does anything and everything to keep moving at the gym. She prefers boxing, tennis, dancing, and pilates. Why?
She said in a previous interview, "[I] really got into Pilates when I moved to LA [in 2013] and always feel a lot better after a good stretch. I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realized I wasn't so much a fan of lifting weights. When I'm not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends."
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Why Is Pilates Her Favorite?
David Higgins has been Robbie's personal trainer since 2016 and uses pilates as a way for his clients to familiarize themselves with their bodies. Although he told Business Insider that their workouts can change depending on the project Margot may be working on, it always goes back to a "pilates approach". He told the publication, "I teach my clients about how their body should move, should function, should feel, mobilization, stretching, engagement, core activation, glute strength."
What Else Has She Done?
Margot's movie roles have been extremely versatile. I, Tonya? Suicide Squad? And more! She truly does adapt to what the role needs. She told Australia's
Trainer Andie Hecker told
What Does She Eat?
Just as she follows her fitness regimen, she is also as strict in her eating habits. She removes all saturated fats, fast foods, sugary drinks, and chocolate during filming. However, she also allows herself a cheat meal. Apart from drinking wine, she also loves indulging in sweets.
She said in an interview: "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it. I don't have a very good diet. I love beers, fries, and burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini then I'll eat carrot sticks for three days. I'm one extreme or the other. Chocolate, waffles, and fries are the main food groups that make up my diet."