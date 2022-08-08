Margot Robbie's Guide To Staying In Shape

Margot's movie roles have been extremely versatile. I, Tonya? Suicide Squad? And more! She truly does adapt to what the role needs. She told Australia's Body & Soul that her regime involved plenty of time in the gym to build muscle, as well as "weights, mostly, and lots of sit-ups. It's all the stuff you know you're meant to do, but just can never be bothered to do."

Women's Health also reported that she completed a hundred sit-ups every day during the filming of I, Tonya to reach her ultimate abdominal condition. It was also a similar approach to filming Suicide Squad.