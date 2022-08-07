Kenneth Bianchi: Los Angeles' Hillside Strangler

"I figured I'd be safe because my boyfriend would protect me from the Hillside Strangler," said ex-girlfriend Sheryl Kellison. The last time she saw her boyfriend, Kenneth Bianco, he made her walk to her car alone in the late-night hours.

She pleaded with him almost to tears because the body count of young women murdered by the Hillside Strangler was up to ten. But he refused, assuring her, "No one's gonna hurt you." Kellison later realized why he was positive no harm would come to her that night. Bianchi was the Hillside Strangler.