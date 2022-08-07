Kenneth Bianchi: Los Angeles' Hillside Strangler

Detectives knew early in the investigation there had to be at least two assailants moving these bodies to the Hillside areas. Bianchi's killing partner is identified as his cousin Angelo Buono.
After numerous interviews with Bianchi performing a multiple personality routine with psychologists in hopes of a milder sentence, investigators began to close in on both Bianchi and Buono.
Bianchi finally admits to the murders, receives two consecutive life sentences, and is mandated to testify truthfully against his cousin, Buono.
On October 19, 1979, authorities presented Buono with a warrant, charging him with multiple felony counts related to the Hillside stranglings, and he was arrested. A jury convicted him on nine counts of murder, and he received life in prison.
The girlfriends and wives may not be as clever as the police or even as quick-witted as Kellison's mother about the serial murderer with whom they had relationships. They were not foolish for falling for the killer, they were merely charmed like some of the victims.
The difference is that Kellison's mother still has her daughter with her to reminisce about the jovial times she spent with a serial killer.