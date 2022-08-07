Bre Tiesi And Nicole Young Join 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Nicole was initially scheduled to appear on the reality show's first season but later chose to withdraw.
"Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world," she said.
Nicole later decided to take a gamble after observing how her coworkers managed their life as celebrities and real estate, but not before consulting Mary.
"I've talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions," she revealed.
"She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.'"
Having Bre and Nicole on Selling Sunset will be a game changer considering their top-notch real estate skillset and achievements. Fans can't wait for the new season to start and see them show off their real estate knowledge on the television screen.