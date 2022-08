The Los Angeles Lakers have engaged in discussions with multiple teams to try and get Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary off their books.

Up to this point, it's become clear that no team will be willing to absorb Westbrook's salary unless he comes with at least two first-round picks attached, which the Lakers have been reluctant to do.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the New York Knicks could facilitate a trade to send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz to get Donovan Mitchell.